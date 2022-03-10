Reconciliation Action Plan aims close the health gap

news, local-news,

South Western Sydney PHN's (SWSPHN) Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) aims to improve the "inequalities" affecting the health of First Nations people. Ahead of National Close the Gap Day on March 17, SWSPHN have reaffirmed their commitment to building respect and relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to achieve meaningful gains in the health of First Nations people. The plan, endorsed by Reconciliation Australia, will enable SWSPHN and the individuals who work at SWSPHN to contribute to reconciliation by: SWSPHN chief executive Keith McDonald said they were dedicated to working towards "closing the health and life expectancy gap" between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians. "Our relationships with First Nations people and increasing the cultural awareness of our own employees, and primary care clinicians and staff, is key to improving access to culturally appropriate care, and ultimately enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals, their family and communities," said Dr McDonald, who also added SWSPHN enhances the cultural knowledge and understanding of GPs, nurses and others working within general practice to improve the access of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to mainstream primary healthcare services. "Our organisation is very proud to launch our Innovate RAP - our next big step towards reconciliation and a firm basis on which we can build towards improving the inequalities affecting the health of our First Nations people." Dr McDonald said SWSPHN was already turning "good intentions into action" with staff completing cultural competency training and facilitating and participating in National Reconciliation Week activities. They have also updated their code of meeting practice to include an expectation an Acknowledgement of Country is provided. "We also have a strong focus on recruiting, retaining, consulting and supporting the professional development of our First Nations staff," he said. "We've reviewed our HR policies to remove any barriers to participation in our workplace, and are more effectively advertising job vacancies to reach Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and increase the number of First Nations staff in our workforce.'' Meanwhile, SWSPHN are inviting older people and carers to take part in a forum looking at what services could be funded in south-west Sydney to enhance independent living for older community members and delay their need to enter residential aged care. The insights of community, healthcare providers and local community organisations will help inform where to focus funds and efforts to support healthy ageing at home. "If you are an older person or a carer, please come along and share your ideas on services that could support our older community members to stay in their homes longer, while continuing to lead happy, healthy and productive lives," Dr McDonald said. Face-to-face forums are being held at:

