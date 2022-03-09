catholic schools week, st catherine of siena, hoxton park, liverpool, south west, education

St Catherine of Siena Catholic Primary School opened in 1999 in Prestons, one of four new Catholic schools developed in the Liverpool region in response to the massive growth in population at that time. Situated on five hectares, it opened with 48 students in two Kindergarten classes and a combined Year 1 and Year 2 class. Students came from a diverse range of economic and ethnic backgrounds. The first staff consisted of Ms Beverly Coffey (Principal), Mrs Christine Scanlon (Assistant Principal) four teachers and a secretary. Classes in 1999 were held in demountable classrooms. The school was blessed and opened by Bishop David Cremin on March 11, 1999. Permanent buildings were developed in five stages with stage one involving the construction of a road, the multi-media centre and an administration block which was blessed and opened by Cardinal Edward Clancy in May 2000. The cost of $1.8 million was borne by the Commonwealth government and the local community. Stage five of the building program began in 2006. The first Year 6 class of 17 students graduated in 2003 and by 2005, there were 532 children enrolled in three streams from Kindergarten to Year 5 and two streams in Year 6. St Catherine of Siena is now a three stream school from Kindergarten to Year 6 with an enrolment of 624 students which offers "Catholic values within a Christ-centred community". The school motto is: With Open Eyes. Principal Therese Gaunt said the school has a large hall for assemblies and special events and large open playground spaces. Ms Gaunt said teachers and parents work together to offer a "team approach" to pastoral care and student wellbeing. Subjects on offer include Religious Education, English, Maths, Science and Technology, History, Geography and PDHPE. With a dedicated creative arts teacher, the school offers opportunities for involvement in performances and eisteddfods and will be starting the Amadeus Music Education Program in 2024. The comprehensive sporting program offers opportunities to represent the school.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/3a76d855-8d4f-4eab-ad92-23e928a56f39.jpg/r0_139_2706_1668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Catholic school in Prestons offers a community of caring for young minds

LOTS TO LEARN: St Catherine of Siena Primary School offers a curriculum based on Catholic values within a Christ-centred community.