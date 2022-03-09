catholic schools week, south west, good samaritan college, education

Good Samaritan Catholic College was established in 1999 as a co-educational college with 99 students in Year 7 and now boasts an enrolment of around 1330 students. It draws students from the surrounding parishes of Hoxton Park/Hinchinbrook, Bonnyrigg and Lurnea. Feeder schools include Good Shepherd Hoxton Park, St Therese Sadleir Miller, St Francis Xavier Lurnea, OLMC Mount Pritchard, John the Baptist Bonnyrigg, Mary Immaculate Bossley Park and Marion Horsley Park. Principal James Corcoran said the college motto "Journeying with Compassion" challenges the community to join together and journey in Catholic education. "A strong emphasis on pastoral care is a feature of the College, as is challenging each individual to achieve their personal best in all aspects of college life," Mr Corcoran said. "Good Samaritan Catholic College is first and foremost a Catholic school. "We are committed to living out the Good News of the Gospels and challenging all members of the community to be the very best person they can be. "As we are named after the parable of the Good Samaritan we use the example of the loving, compassionate and merciful Samaritan as a role model for all that we do. "We work closely with our local parish priest, Brother Pat Hurley from Good Shepherd Parish in Hoxton Park, and also work with the priests from the neighbouring parishes of Sadleir-Miller and Lurnea." Religious education is taught in all year groups following the Archdiocese of Sydney Religious Education Curriculum. Mr Corcoran said the school provides many opportunities for involvement in social justice and outreach programs. "Our very own Encounter Youth Group provides an array of engaging opportunities for the students to deepen their relationship with God," he said. "Weekly scripture discussions and fortnightly afternoon gatherings are only a few of the ways students can grow closer to their faith. "Religious resources created by Encounter are integrated into the religious education curriculum for all students across Years 7-10." Mr Corcoran said the college was a "diverse, dynamic community confident in the call to develop the gifts of love, justice, mercy, generosity and compassion through the education of young people". "We embrace an educational partnership with home and parish which strives to foster compassionate action within our students in their life journey," he said. "As a Catholic College, we respond to Christ's challenge to 'become neighbour' and move beyond one's self, as modelled in the parable of the Good Samaritan." Details: www.goodsamaritan.nsw.edu.au.

South-west Catholic college places emphasis on pastoral care

