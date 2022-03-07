news, local-news,

Wagging tails, floppy ears and slobbery chops - you'll see them all and more on The Dog House. Animal Welfare League NSW shelter manager Sam March lives and breathes furry friends. He loves every animal at the Kemps Creek facility and celebrates along with the staff when they find their fur-ever home. And he says what you see on screen on The Dog House is what you get in real life. "It's very similar," he said. "When we're not filming the animal attendants generally stay in when there's a meet and greet, but everything else is the same. "We match the right dog up with the right people. "We know those dogs in depth, and you only see snippets of what we know about the dogs on the show." The heartwarming show has been a winner with audiences going along for the adoption ride. From families looking to expand, to the elderly seeking a fluffy companion, there are dogs to suit every situation at the Animal Welfare League NSW. March said the staff were always very attached to the animals they looked after. "We get some of the long-termers, dogs who might be in here for six to nine months," he said. "Luckily the last couple of years have shaved those down a bit. "We treat them like their our dogs and comfort them when everyone else around them is getting chosen. "They're in the right place with us and when they do finally get to go to a home, it's happy tears all round." March said he particularly loved hearing back from families on how their dogs were settling in. He said many would send updates via email several months down the track and attach photos of their pets frolicking on the beach or getting along with other dogs. All dogs at the Animal Welfare League go through health and behavioural tests before being shown for adoption. March said there could often be a misconception that rescue dogs were damaged goods, but that couldn't be further from the truth. He said many animals were surrendered because their humans had moved away or even passed away. "These dogs are absolutely beautiful. They're not broken, they don't need fixing, they just need a home," March said. "And the dogs who have had traumatic experiences or come to us through animal abuse, they need love twice as much. "They're being given a second chance at a loving home. "Unfortunately across Australia there are so many unwanted or unloved pets, and I highly encourage people to visit rescues." March said his favourite part of the rehoming process was seeing dogs who he'd known as timid and shy come alive in the meet and greet. He loves watching them bond with their new families and come out of their shells: "we're in an emotional industry". March said he was so proud of the Animal Welfare League team for going "above and beyond" to help animals in need. He said more than 600 animals were saved from pounds and given a second chance at Kemps Creek last year - and there were more than just dogs. "We've got cats, chickens, even the odd horse and goats, and guinea pigs," March said. "If you're looking for an animal, chances are we've got it here." The Dog House Season 2 premieres Tuesday, March 8, on 10 from 7.30

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/c9f59a25-a16a-435c-9bf0-07ecdb5255a4.jpg/r0_180_5267_3156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg