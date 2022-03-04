news, local-news,

The shallow breathing. The slow, shallow breathing. It's something Kylie Pussell will never forget. "You are always on edge; not knowing what is going to happen. The fear and shock and just being in a whole new world you really didn't know existed," the chief executive and co-founder of the Miracle Babies Foundation said. "The first few hours, days and weeks is when you are at your most vulnerable; you're really alone and in a lot of shock. Everything in the outside world stops." Mrs Pussell is a mum to three surviving miracle babies and has drawn on her personal experience with miscarriage, neonatal bereavement and extreme prematurity to provide vital services and resources to families with a premature or sick baby. From a little base in Chipping Norton, the Miracle Babies Foundation helps families across the country. Their 24-hour-support line (1300 622 243) received a lot of extra calls during the height of the pandemic while their parent support sessions in hospitals and free play and support groups were put on hold. There was also a 30 per cent increase in their resource packs sent across Australia. Recently, Miracle Babies developed Nurture E, an information hub that shares new findings from long-term research. Mrs Pussell is also an advocate for paid parental leave for families with a premature or sick baby. The "fear, guilt, isolation and uncertainty" of a group of mothers of premature and sick newborns was behind the birth of the Miracle Babies Foundation in 2005 with the help of Liverpool Hospital's NICU. Mrs Pussell was one of the mothers in the group that wanted to support other families of miracle babies and give back to the hospitals that care for them. "That support of having people around you who have been through it and that safe place to talk and share is something that definitely helped me," she said. "I love what I do. I am very passionate about it. I want to take my experiences and help others. "I remember the pain and trauma - and still live with it. I've lost several babies; it's a trauma I live with every day. It something always front of mind whenever looking at ways to help families." Mrs Pussell is one of five finalists for the NSW Woman of Excellence Award as part of the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards. She said it was a "surprise and shock" to be shortlisted. "I'm honoured and privileged and want to thank the local community," the Camden resident said. "They are certainly some amazing women nominated." Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons said Mrs Pussell was a great advocate for premature babies and their families. "Having worked closely with her, and Miracle Babies, for over a decade, I know she is very deserving of this nomination," Ms Gibbons said. There are 31 women and girls named as finalists for the NSW Women of the Year Awards across a range of fields from science to education, health, industry, culture and community. There are seven award categories in the 2022 program, including the Premier's Award for NSW Woman of the Year which is selected from the winners of all the categories. "I'm always inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they are making in their communities across the state," Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said, "Despite all of the challenges COVID-19 has thrown our way there were more than 300 nominations, showcasing incredible women from all walks of life who are championing positive change. "These finalists are an inspiration to us all and it's wonderful to see them getting the acknowledgment they deserve." NSW Woman of Excellence Award finalists

Miracle Babies Foundation co-founder Kylie Pussell is a finalist for the NSW Woman of Excellence Award Chris Boulous