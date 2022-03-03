Renewed minor flooding may occur along the Georges River
Renewed minor flooding may occur along the Georges River with further moderate rainfall forecast for the rest of Thursday.
The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge peaked at 3.47 metres around 9pm Wednesday and fell below the minor flood level around 3am Thursday with rainfall easing in the catchment since Wednesday evening.
Renewed rises to the minor flood level are possible during Thursday evening.
Liverpool SES are urging people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding to consider:
- If your property is at risk of inundation, raising moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.
- Relocating livestock to higher ground that will not become an island.
- Relocating pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.
- Planning your route carefully to avoid flooded roads and allow extra travel time.
- The consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children and travel.
Evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas:
MOOREBANK
- Western side of Epsom Road, Between Westbury Street and Childs Road.
CHIPPING NORTON
- Southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Miperra Bridge
- Northern side of Newbridge Road between Rickard Road and Riverside Road.
- Eastern side of Henry Lawson Drive, between Milperra Road and Auld Avenue.
- Epsom Road between Westbury Street and Governor Macquarie Drive.
- Riverside Road between Newbridge Road and Alfred Road
WARWICK FARM
- The Warwick Farm Racecourse
HOLSWORTHY
- Heathcote Road, between Harris Creek and Deadmans Creek. Holsworthy.
An evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers. Sandbags and sand are still available at the Liverpool SES Depot located at 3 Hoxton Park Road, Liverpool.
Several roads are still closed because of flooding including:
- May Avenue, Rossmore (Rossmore Avenue to Wynard Avenue)
- Gurner Avenue, Austral
- North Avenue, Rossmore
- Fifth Avenue, Austral (Corner Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue)
- Adams Road, Luddenham (Elizabeth Drive, Badgerys Creek Road)
- Bellfield Avenue, Rossmore (Between North Avenue and May Avenue)
- Jardine Drive, Edmondson Park (Between Diamond Hill Circuit and Wakeling Drive
- Greendale Road, Greendale