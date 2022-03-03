news, local-news,

Renewed minor flooding may occur along the Georges River with further moderate rainfall forecast for the rest of Thursday. The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge peaked at 3.47 metres around 9pm Wednesday and fell below the minor flood level around 3am Thursday with rainfall easing in the catchment since Wednesday evening. Renewed rises to the minor flood level are possible during Thursday evening. Liverpool SES are urging people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding to consider: Evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas: MOOREBANK CHIPPING NORTON WARWICK FARM HOLSWORTHY An evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers. Sandbags and sand are still available at the Liverpool SES Depot located at 3 Hoxton Park Road, Liverpool. Several roads are still closed because of flooding including:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e407c3d2-8761-420c-8a7e-2f6755245496.jpg/r0_1190_3264_3034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg