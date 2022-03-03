Concert encourages seniors to 'reconnect'

news, local-news,

Seniors will take centre stage in Liverpool in March. Liverpool Council's annual two-day Seniors Concert on March 28 and 29 headlines the extensive program in celebration of NSW Seniors Festival. The festival will combine a High Tea, light entertainment and an expo of up to 25 organisations working to improve the quality of life of seniors in the Liverpool community. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said holding the event at the William Inglis Hotel will allow them to cater to the "growing demand" for tickets each year. "We want to be known as a city that meets the absolute basic needs of each member of our community and recognises what they can positively contribute regardless of their age," Mr Mannoun said. "After such as an isolating period for everyone - especially for our elderly and most vulnerable - this event will encourage seniors to reconnect with fellow seniors and providers in the local community all while enjoying a fabulous day outing. If you are a senior living in Liverpool and haven't yet attended this event, now is your chance. "We listened to our attendees loud and clear who wanted the expo to remain an ongoing feature of this event. "The expo helps cut through perennial issues facing seniors within our community including the inability to obtain information relevant to their daily lives because of limited access to technology or confidence navigating the digital space." As part of the NSW Seniors Festival , Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre will be hosting a matinee performance of the Song Catchers on March 31. The show is a tribute to iconic recording artists Shirley Bassey, Peter Allen and Karen Carpenter. Libraries will also be running a busy program of events for local seniors including a special Grandparents Storytime, a guided library tour and morning tea, information sessions and a performance by the Antegra Harmonics Choir. The Liverpool Regional Museum will also host with two information sessions. The first, held on March 23, will tackle how best to use the resources available online and at the Family History Centre to uncover the lives of ancestors passed. On April 8, there will be a curator-led museum tour on April 8 which will include an interactive element with household objects from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f20d3f95-e6e2-4de9-99bc-45499037bb60.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg