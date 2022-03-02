Evacuation order issued for parts of Chipping Norton/Moorebank
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Chipping Norton and Moorebank to evacuate the following area by 3am on Thursday, March 3.
The evacuation order is for:
- Southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Milperra Bridge.
- Northern side of Newbridge Road between Rickard Road and Riverside Road.
- Eastern side of Henry Lawson Drive, between Milperra Road and Auld Avenue.
- Epsom Road between Westbury Street and Governor Macquarie Drive.
- Riverside Road between Newbridge Road and Alfred Road.
- Western side of Epsom Road between Westbury Street and Childs Road
- The Warwick Farm Racecourse.
The SES are directing people to evacuate because people will become isolated as floodwater rises and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.
Things you can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
The SES are recommending people stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley Street, Canley Vale.