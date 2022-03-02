'Yet to peak': SES urge residents to seek higher ground
Liverpool SES are advising those who live in the low-laying areas around the Georges River to stay with friends and family on higher ground if possible.
Evacuation warning are currently in place for parts of Lansvale and Chipping Norton. Major flooding is likely along the Georges River at Liverpool and Milperra early Thursday morning.
Heavy rainfall in the past 12-hours has caused rapid river and creek level rises along the Georges River. Rapid river level rises are being observed upstream of Liverpool at Minto Heights.
The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (three-metres) around 8:30pm Wednesday. The river level is likely to reach the major flood level (4.50-metres) early Thursday morning with further rises possible. Further heavy rainfall is forecast into Thursday which could cause renewed river level rises.
The areas of concern are:
LANSVALE
- Knight Street between Day Street and Hollywood Drive.
- Lower Day Street.
- Erna Avenue.
- Lucy Avenue.
- Mena Avenue.
- Willis Street.
- Hollywood Drive Between Knight Street and Willis Street.
CHIPPING NORTON
- Rickard Road and Arthur Street.
- Southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Milperra Bridge.
"The Georges River continues to rise and has yet to peak and unfortunately we are expecting its effect to be felt soon in our community," Liverpool SES posted on Facebook.
"We say this as the rain is expected to continue tonight and through tomorrow and we can expect the flooding to reach moderate levels in the coming hours."
Residents of Rickard Road in Chipping Norton are being advised that the condition of the evacuation track in the area is deteriorating and the SES are suggesting people leave as soon as possible. Residents are being urged to prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area.
Several schools will also be closed for Thursday, March 4 including Nuwarra Public School, Hammondville Public School and Chipping Norton Public School.
The following roads are also currently closed:
- Fourth Avenue, Austral (between Eighth Avenue and Fifth Avenue)
- Twelfth Avenue, Austral
- May Avenue, Rossmore (Rossmore Avenue to Wynard Avenue)
- Gurner Avenue, Austral
- North Avenue, Rossmore
- Fifth Avenue, Austral (Corner Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue)
- Adams Road, Luddenham (Elizabeth Drive, Badgerys Creek Road)
- Bellfield Avenue, Rossmore
- Fifteenth Avenue, Rossmore (Between Edmondson Avenue and Devonshire Road)
- Jardine Drive, Edmondson Park (Between Diamond Hill Circuit and Wakeling Drive
- Joadja Road, Liverpool Catholic Club (Corner Hoxton Park Road)
- Seventeenth Avenue, Austral
- King Street, Rossmore
The SES are advising people to prepare to evacuate because floodwaters may isolate the area and if you remain in the area, you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.
The SES are reminding residents to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.
Things you can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.