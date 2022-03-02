'Yet to peak': SES urge residents to seek higher ground

news, local-news,

Liverpool SES are advising those who live in the low-laying areas around the Georges River to stay with friends and family on higher ground if possible. Evacuation warning are currently in place for parts of Lansvale and Chipping Norton. Major flooding is likely along the Georges River at Liverpool and Milperra early Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall in the past 12-hours has caused rapid river and creek level rises along the Georges River. Rapid river level rises are being observed upstream of Liverpool at Minto Heights. The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (three-metres) around 8:30pm Wednesday. The river level is likely to reach the major flood level (4.50-metres) early Thursday morning with further rises possible. Further heavy rainfall is forecast into Thursday which could cause renewed river level rises. The areas of concern are: LANSVALE CHIPPING NORTON "The Georges River continues to rise and has yet to peak and unfortunately we are expecting its effect to be felt soon in our community," Liverpool SES posted on Facebook. "We say this as the rain is expected to continue tonight and through tomorrow and we can expect the flooding to reach moderate levels in the coming hours." Residents of Rickard Road in Chipping Norton are being advised that the condition of the evacuation track in the area is deteriorating and the SES are suggesting people leave as soon as possible. Residents are being urged to prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area. Several schools will also be closed for Thursday, March 4 including Nuwarra Public School, Hammondville Public School and Chipping Norton Public School. The following roads are also currently closed: The SES are advising people to prepare to evacuate because floodwaters may isolate the area and if you remain in the area, you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. The SES are reminding residents to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater. Things you can do now:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/b5b1224a-6def-4949-94fa-9c1a59b6691e.jpg/r279_19_1134_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg