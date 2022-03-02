Minor flooding 'likely' along Georges River

news, local-news,

A minor flood watch is currently in place for the Georges River. Minor flooding is expected at Liverpool from Wednesday afternoon. Further heavy rainfall is forecast which could cause renewed river level rises to the moderate flood level overnight. The NSW State Emergency Services said the recent heavy rainfall has caused river level rises along the Georges River. "Moderate flooding may occur along the Georges River," the SES said in the update. "The Georges River at Liverpool Bridge is likely to reach the minor flood level (two-metres) Wednesday afternoon (3pm). The river level may reach the moderate flood level (three-metres) around 9pm Wednesday, with moderate flooding." The SES is advising residents and businesses within parts of Chipping Norton to prepare to evacuate in the next few hours, including the southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Milperra Bridge and Rickard Road and Arthur Street. The SES said the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters: NSW SES Liverpool members have delivered the flood watch message to residences and businesses in Rickard Road, Newbridge Road (west of the bridge to Davy Robinson Drive) and Davy Robinson Drive with more than 100mm of rain predicted on Wednesday. Sandbags are available from NSW SES Liverpool at 3 Hoxton Park, Liverpool. SES is urging residents to never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous. Due to recent weather conditions, TAFE NSW Miller will be closed on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday, March 3. The following roads are closed due to flooding: Liverpool Council said it is possible there could be flooding in areas such as: The SES said people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9537bffe-f2b4-42d6-8dc6-c8265a4ef06f.jpg/r4_151_1078_758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg