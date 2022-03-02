Ross river virus alert for Lt Cantello Reserve
South Western Sydney Local Health District Public Health Unit Director Dr Naru Pal said residents and visitors near Lt Cantello Reserve in Hammondville should take extra precautions to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases such as Ross River virus after reports of a detection of ross river virus in mosquito isolates at the site.
"Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected animals,'' Dr Pal said.
"Symptoms may include tiredness, rash, fever, and sore and swollen joints. While these symptoms usually subside after several days, some people may experience these symptoms for weeks, or even months.
"The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being bitten.''
Dr Pal said anyone experiencing symptoms should see their local doctor.
Steps to avoid mosquito bites include:
- Avoid being outside, unprotected, when mosquitoes are common at dawn and dusk.
- When outside, cover up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear.
- Apply mosquito repellent regularly to exposed areas (as directed on the container).
- Repellents containing Diethyl Toluamide (DEET) or Picaridin are best. Those containing oil of lemon eucalyptus also provide adequate protection.
- Don't use repellents on the skin of children under the age of three months. Instead use physical barriers such as netting on prams, cots and play areas for babies.
- Use insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area. Eradicate mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as containers that hold water.
- Use flyscreens on windows and doors of houses and keep them in good order.
- When camping, use flyscreens, or sleep under mosquito nets.