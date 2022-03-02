Ross river virus alert for Lt Cantello Reserve

news, local-news,

South Western Sydney Local Health District Public Health Unit Director Dr Naru Pal said residents and visitors near Lt Cantello Reserve in Hammondville should take extra precautions to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases such as Ross River virus after reports of a detection of ross river virus in mosquito isolates at the site. "Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected animals,'' Dr Pal said. "Symptoms may include tiredness, rash, fever, and sore and swollen joints. While these symptoms usually subside after several days, some people may experience these symptoms for weeks, or even months. "The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being bitten.'' Dr Pal said anyone experiencing symptoms should see their local doctor. Steps to avoid mosquito bites include:

