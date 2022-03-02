Cleansing ceremony marks start of 'city of the future'

news, local-news,

Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said Bradfield City Centre will be a "city of the future" with "remarkable ancient ties to the past". A cleansing ceremony was conducted by Gandangara Local Aboriginal Land Council on Friday to mark the beginning of work on Australia's newest and first net zero city and to acknowledge the traditional custodians. Bradfield will eventually be home to the CSIRO and a fully developed Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility. NPN Indigenous have been commissioned to install a site office to facilitate visits to the 115ha Bradfield City Centre, the new urban and employment area adjacent to the Western Sydney International Airport. Mr Ayres said the state government has announced more than $1 billion to start building the Bradfield City Centre. "..And the site cleansing will be just the start of our inclusive approach to working with First Nations people," he said. "We describe it as Australia's first 22nd Century City and mark the passage of time in centuries. Aboriginal people talk about the passage of time in millennia. "This site cleansing recognises that Connection to Country will be a huge focus for shaping Bradfield, as this place is reimagined. "This year we will break ground for the First Building, a state-of-the art share-use advanced manufacturing facility designed by Hassell Studios in partnership with Djinjama Cultural Design and Research. It will foster innovation and improve the job prospects of all people in the Western Parkland City." Gandangara Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Melissa Williams said: "The development of the Bradfield City Centre represents a new chapter for our region. Building sustainable education and employment opportunities for First Peoples, as well as the various ways in which our vibrant local Aboriginal cultural heritage will be acknowledged and celebrated."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/007a6c8a-95ee-40c5-94f3-b794980c374c.JPG/r603_699_6960_4291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg