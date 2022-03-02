ageing well, catholic care, grief care, australian catholic super, nsw trustee and guardian

Five well-known and trusted agencies have collaborated to deliver educational sessions to anyone interested in discovering how best to plan for their future. The Ageing Well masterclass series has been developed by CatholicCare Sydney, Catholic Healthcare, Grief Care, Australian Catholic Super and NSW Trustee & Guardian with a shared goal of developing a range of life planning tools through leveraging their industry experience and insights. Ageing Well will cover everything you need to know including staying connected to a community, diet and exercise, choices around ageing support, mental health, and financial and legal planning. The series was successfully piloted last year to an audience of 250 registrants who were keen to gain a deeper understanding across these cornerstone topics and who also wanted to know where they could seek help and information when needed. Here is what some of the attendees had to say. "The information was valuable, and the presenter was very knowledgeable about physical wellbeing." Anna "I thought it was very informative and a good concept. I'm looking forward to the other masterclasses." John "The presentations were clear, concise, succinct!" Patricia The Ageing Well masterclass series are free to attend and will be held weekly in a casual forum, starting from Tuesday, March 29 at All Saints Parish, 48 George Street, Liverpool, from 10am. Due to the significance of the masterclass content, Ageing Well have partnered with Australian Catholic University to evaluate participants' views on Ageing Well, with the aim to determine the understanding and attitudes on ageing well. You can find out more about participating in the survey on the website. Subjects covered in the classes will include: the importance of social connections; mental illness in later life; five ways to wellbeing; the need for exercise; fall prevention; carer fatigue; memory loss; navigating aged care and how best to consider which option is right for you; the importance of financial planning for retirement and beyond; and Catholic spirituality of ageing while exploring blessings and challenges for a more faith filled life. If you or someone you know is interested in coming along, you can visit the website: catholiccare.org/ageingwell and enter your details to receive further information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/978610b0-4654-4f34-9852-ba740d936a17.jpeg/r0_75_1600_979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Plan ahead for later years at Ageing Well masterclasses

BE HAPPY: The Ageing Well masterclass series aims to help participants develop a range of life planning tools. I thought it was very informative and a good concept Previous masterclass participant John Five well-known and trusted agencies have collaborated to deliver educational sessions to anyone interested in discovering how best to plan for their future. The Ageing Well masterclass series has been developed by CatholicCare Sydney, Catholic Healthcare, Grief Care, Australian Catholic Super and NSW Trustee & Guardian with a shared goal of developing a range of life planning tools through leveraging their industry experience and insights. Ageing Well will cover everything you need to know including staying connected to a community, diet and exercise, choices around ageing support, mental health, and financial and legal planning. The series was successfully piloted last year to an audience of 250 registrants who were keen to gain a deeper understanding across these cornerstone topics and who also wanted to know where they could seek help and information when needed. Here is what some of the attendees had to say. "The information was valuable, and the presenter was very knowledgeable about physical wellbeing." Anna "I thought it was very informative and a good concept. I'm looking forward to the other masterclasses." John "The presentations were clear, concise, succinct!" Patricia The Ageing Well masterclass series are free to attend and will be held weekly in a casual forum, starting from Tuesday, March 29 at All Saints Parish, 48 George Street, Liverpool, from 10am. Due to the significance of the masterclass content, Ageing Well have partnered with Australian Catholic University to evaluate participants' views on Ageing Well, with the aim to determine the understanding and attitudes on ageing well. You can find out more about participating in the survey on the website. Subjects covered in the classes will include: the importance of social connections; mental illness in later life; five ways to wellbeing; the need for exercise; fall prevention; carer fatigue; memory loss; navigating aged care and how best to consider which option is right for you; the importance of financial planning for retirement and beyond; and Catholic spirituality of ageing while exploring blessings and challenges for a more faith filled life. If you or someone you know is interested in coming along, you can visit the website: catholiccare.org/ageingwell and enter your details to receive further information. SHARE