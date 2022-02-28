Round two: Casula residents voice concern over proposed pokie pub

news, local-news,

Casula Community Group for Responsible Planning founder Criss Moore said the proposed $24 million redevelopment of an existing hotel which includes the construction of a new 72 room hotel with ground floor pub containing 30 poker machines will likely cause a "significant negative social impact". Iris Capital submitted a development (DA) to Liverpool Council in October for the redevelopment of the Ibis Budget on the corner of the Hume Highway and Grove Street in Casula. At the February council meeting, Liverpool Council said the applicant Hamptons Property recently lodged a deemed refusal appeal in the Land and Environment Court which will now determine the application. "Council is currently preparing the statement of facts and contentious and will engage an expert to review the social impacts of the proposal and who will provide expert evidence to the Land and Environment Court in the subject class 1 appeal," read the February 2 council papers. It's not the first time Casula residents have battled against the opening of a poker machine venue in the area. In 2016, the community with help from council were able to stop a proposed 500-patron pub with 15 poker machine licences on social impact grounds. The new proposal is 300-metres from the 2016 DA that was quashed by the courts. In her submission against the DA, Ms Moore said it would seem "careless and neglectful" to place people in the danger of having a large pokie-pub in the immediate area of homes. "The development will likely cause a significant negative social impact given the very large, extended trading hotel is located in a primarily residential setting immediately adjacent to or close to high risk and vulnerable places including schools, public housing and child care facilities," she writes in her submission while also providing data of the high levels of domestic violence in the area and the prospect for increased noise for local residents. "The proposed pokie pub would sit on the border of a residential area where poker machines are totally prohibited under law to protect the most venerable people in our society. The local primary school with 800 children is within walking distance, putting them at risk of harm by alcohol affected drivers on the Hume Highway. "The premises sits on a one way in street causing up to a thousand patrons to weave their way through streets of local families and aged residences every day and night to get back onto the strip of the Hume Highway that already has the most car accidents in NSW." As part of a comprehensive social impact assessment prepared for Iris Capital, the report concluded that the proposed development is "unlikely" to generate any significant adverse social impacts and represents a "relatively minor change" to the existing use of the site. It said the proposed licensed area hotel will provide hotel guests, local residents and workers in the area with a "modern recreation and entertainment venue" and not generate "significant" additional external trips to/from the site. "As gambling is already available in the suburb of Casula and in the wider Liverpool LGA, there is nothing about the introduction of a new venue that includes gaming that is likely to result in a significant increase in gambling. The increasing in gaming machines in the suburb of Casula is unlikely to generate any unreasonable social impacts," the report said. "It is unlikely that children will be exposed to intoxicated people...It is anticipated that the majority of patrons of the proposed tavern will be hotel guests, which reduces the potential interaction between those utilising the tavern and accommodation with the local community. "While there is anecdotal evidence that alcohol may be, and is in some cases, a trigger for domestic violence, there is no objective evidence on how much domestic violence would be experienced in the absence of alcohol. "Through the introduction of a new facility to the local community, allowing for the consumption of alcohol within a controlled and social environment (potentially reducing the need to drink at home), this may result in a protective factor against alcohol contributing to incidents of domestic violence." Councillor Nathan Hagarty said he was not opposed to a hotel. "I welcome additional investment in Liverpool's growing tourism and visitation economy. What I am strongly opposed to is a 24-hour gambling facility," he said. "The negative social impacts of poker machines are clear. In a vulnerable community such as this, they will only lead to addiction and family breakdown. "As we saw with the previous application for a pub in Casula, the community do not want this. "I call on the applicant to rethink the application and remove the gambling component of the proposed development." Ms Moore described the DA as "immoral" and said close to 500 people have corresponded with council requesting they oppose the establishment.

