Moorebank man charged over alleged dark web drug supply

Cybercrime Squad detectives have charged a Moorebank man following an investigation into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs using the dark web in south-west Sydney. Last year, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad established Strike Force Orielton to investigate an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the supply of prohibited drugs. During the investigation, detectives allegedly identified a significant online drug distribution network operating from south-west Sydney, allegedly utilising the dark web and postal services for the sale of illicit substances. Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 35-year-old man at a home at Moorebank about 8.30am on Thursday, February 24. During the search, police allegedly seized $400,000 cash, electronic devices, designer watches, jewellery, and other items. Officers also allegedly located several packages containing prohibited drugs concealed within jigsaw puzzles, as well as further packages that had been allegedly prepared for distribution. A short time later, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at a unit at Penshurst, where further packages containing illicit substances were allegedly located. All items seized during the operation will undergo forensic examination. The Moorebank man was taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with 10 offences, including; Police will allege in court that the man was operating as an online vendor on the Dark Web and supplying prohibited drugs - including cocaine, methylamphetamine (ice), and other illicit substances. He was refused bail and appeared at Liverpool Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, May 2. Additionally, strike force detectives executed a further search warrant on a Moorebank premises and several PO Boxes from 10am on Friday, allegedly seizing in excess of $500,000 cash and further packages containing illicit substances. "The sale of illicit drugs on the dark web can be difficult to investigate but by no means impossible; this arrest should send a clear message that your identity can be exposed, and you will be prosecuted," Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja said. "It will be alleged that this individual used cryptocurrency to facilitate transactions made on the dark web before posting prohibited drugs in the mail - and alarmingly, police located prohibited drugs concealed in games, like jigsaw puzzles. "Police will continue to target the drug trade at every level of the supply chain - whether purchased on the street, online or elsewhere."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0c220726-ec6a-4655-a1ec-071b5ad77b23.JPG/r0_551_4809_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Moorebank man charged over alleged dark web drug supply