New Edmondson Park car park is 'world-class'

Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons said the newly completed Edmondson Park South Commuter Car Park has bolstered the public transport network and has created more than 900 jobs throughout the construction of the "much needed local amenity." Transport Minister David Elliott cut the ribbon on the new 1250-space car park on Friday. "It's truly world-class, built with recycled materials, it has 1500 solar panels and 10 electric vehicle charging stations," Ms Gibbons said. Planning is underway for a second multi-storey commuter car park, just north of Edmondson Park Station on Soldiers Parade, which will provide up to 700 additional parking spaces. Transport for NSW is seeking feedback on the design for the Edmondson Park North Commuter Car Park until March 13. "Our government recognises that this is Sydney's fastest growing region, and we're delivering projects which will serve the community for years to come," Mr Elliott said. "We have a world class public transport network, and significant investments like the ones we've made into commuter car parks makes catching public transport more convenient and attractive to the community."

