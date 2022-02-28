New homes fast-tracked to meet demand

news, local-news,

Frasers Property Australia development director Warwick Dowler said they were expecting "strong interest from a broad cross-section of buyers" after bringing forward the release of 15 completed townhomes in the Ed.Square Display Village. The release of the of the Display Village homes has been fast-tracked due to intense demand with every townhome offered to date having already sold. The homes, which will be sold exclusively via expression of interest, start from $595,000 for a one-bedroom townhome with two, three and four townhomes also available. "The response from buyers at Ed.Square has been very strong. Every townhome release has been snapped up quickly. We are expecting a similar strong response from buyers when the display homes hit the market soon," Mr Dowler said. "Buyers of these homes will enjoy the convenience of contemporary urban living with easy access to everything the connected community has to offer. "Edmondson Park train station is just a short walk away, while the popular Eat Street, Event Cinemas and iPlay, Coles supermarket and all the amazing amenity the Town Centre has to offer will be right on residents' doorsteps. "All the townhomes in the display village feature an abundance of natural light and have been kept in pristine condition as perfect examples of what Ed.Square homes offer, including top quality materials, high-level workmanship, and premium fixtures and fittings." Kim and Khuong Chau moved into their brand new one-bedroom Franklin townhome in June 2021. "We love how everything is so close to our home and within walking distance here. There is the Town Centre and then there's the train station, which is really convenient," she said. "We particularly like the Eat Street. There is a selection of everything, and we just love the variety of food here - all within a five-minute walk from our home. We can feel that the community here is very welcoming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/39e498fe-62c3-4cb0-95be-6eda7d0cdf09.jpg/r6_130_2495_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg