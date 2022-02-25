news, local-news,

Maria Slaviero has been looking forward to the card and message from Queen Elizabeth for turning 100 for the past 10-years. Earlier this month, it finally came. Maria was the first person to celebrate their 100th birthday at Advantaged Care Prestons Lodge on February 12. She was born on the February 12, 1922 in Italy and immigrated to Australia at the age of 17 in 1939. Maria married her husband Umberto in December 1945 and had two children: son Antonio and daughter Dora. Maria has five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, with another one on the way. Maria and her husband worked hard and established themselves in the Liverpool area where she has lived her entire life since coming to Australia. Maria, who has a great love for her children and extended family, has lived a very simple life, strong and independent and only moved into aged care when she was 98. Maria celebrated her birthday at Advantaged Care Prestons Lodge on February 11 with daughter Dora and daughter in-law Rosemary, along with residents and staff members. Maria received congratulations from Werriwa MP Anne Stanley, Premier Dominic Perrottet, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Governor General David Hurley.

100 not out: Maria celebrates milestone birthday