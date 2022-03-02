  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Time to nominate a local hero

Local News
Westfield Liverpool Local Heroes 2021 nominees: Kylie Pussell, Matthew Peet, Sharon, Stacy Jane, Birgitte Maibom and Anamaria Wood.
Westfield Liverpool Local Heroes 2021 nominees: Kylie Pussell, Matthew Peet, Sharon, Stacy Jane, Birgitte Maibom and Anamaria Wood.

It's time to nominate a local hero!

Returning for a fifth year, the Westfield Local Heroes program is calling for 2022 nominations.

This year, the program will select a shortlist of three finalists for each Westfield centre (which includes Liverpool) and the community is then invited vote. The successful hero for each centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.

Since it was established in 2018, the program has recognised and celebrated a total of 489 Westfield Local Heroes, with $4.88 million in grants distributed to the organisations they represent.

Scentre Group national community experience manager Pam Wilson said: "The Westfield Local Heroes program is dedicated to celebrating the work of individuals and their organisations who have made a transformative and long-lasting impact in the lives of their local communities."

The community are invited community to nominate individuals who support the community in any field, including:

  • Family and Youth Support.
  • Health and Wellbeing.
  • Inclusion and Equity.
  • Community resilience.
  • Environmental sustainability.

Nominations for Westfield Local Heroes close on March 21.  The community vote will be held between August 2 and 22 to determine each centre's Westfield Local Heroes for 2022. The grant recipients announced on September 13. Details/nominate: westfield.com.au/localheroes