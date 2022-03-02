news, local-news,

It's time to nominate a local hero! Returning for a fifth year, the Westfield Local Heroes program is calling for 2022 nominations. This year, the program will select a shortlist of three finalists for each Westfield centre (which includes Liverpool) and the community is then invited vote. The successful hero for each centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation. Since it was established in 2018, the program has recognised and celebrated a total of 489 Westfield Local Heroes, with $4.88 million in grants distributed to the organisations they represent. Scentre Group national community experience manager Pam Wilson said: "The Westfield Local Heroes program is dedicated to celebrating the work of individuals and their organisations who have made a transformative and long-lasting impact in the lives of their local communities." The community are invited community to nominate individuals who support the community in any field, including:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e65b607d-6ec5-49be-992c-6081f22a4bd5.jpg/r0_113_3264_1957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg