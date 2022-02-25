Jehovah's Witnesses mark 40-years at Denham Court

news, local-news,

The Australasian Branch Office of Jehovah's Witnesses in Denham Court will mark their 40-year anniversary in Liverpool on March 1. The branch office, which moved from Melbourne to Sydney in 1929, was originally located in Strathfield before a new site was needed to meet the growing demand. Plans were made to move to a 40-hectre farm - which was then called Ingleburn - and in December 1978 design and site preparation work began. Some 3000 local and interstate volunteers assisted with the build and by March 1, 1982, the new printing facility was completed. Around 65 people became the first residents to live at the property which included a printery, factory, offices and a four-storey resident building. Today, the branch has more than 350 residents and thousands of volunteers. Keith Chard and his wife, Carol, have been living and working at the Denham Court site since February 1,1980. They have seen the growth of the facility and the Liverpool community over the past 40 years. "In 1982 the local community, which was then called Ingleburn, was rural and very close knit," Mr Chard said. "Now, 40 years on, where there used to be vegetable gardens, cattle and horse paddocks, we now have whole new suburbs, railway lines, and local schools. "The Liverpool area offers such a mixture of cultures, nationalities and languages. It is a city within a city and a great place to live." Several extensions have been carried out between 1982 and 2013 including the addition of a second and third residence, second printery and a kitchen/dining room. A film studio is currently being built which will be used to create digital religious educational materials. Jehovah's Witnesses spokesman Tom Pecipajkovski, said prior to the pandemic around 10,000 people from all over the world visited the facility each year. "We were pleased to introduce them to the Liverpool area and the many restaurants, shopping precincts, and tourist attractions. We look forward to thousands more visiting in the future, when it is safe to do so," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e85811af-2489-414e-9198-f92831832c65.jpg/r326_0_1076_424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg