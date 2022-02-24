Route 859: 400 additional weekly bus services added

news, local-news,

Operating hours for the 859 Carnes Hill to Edmondson Park bus route will be improved with more than 400 additional weekly services to be added. The additional services for route 859, which be introduced on February 28, will see weekday peak and off-peak service frequencies increasing, earlier and later services on weekdays and the introduction of new weekend services. The additional weekly services are part of the state government's Growth Services Program. "These additional services will give our customers much greater choice around when they travel, with services every 15 minutes during weekday peak periods and every 30 minutes during weekday off-peak times and on weekends," Transport for NSW chief operations officer Howard Collins said said. "We are committed to delivering the best public transport network possible and meeting not only the current but the future needs of growing suburbs in South Western Sydney. "This is great news for our customers who will no doubt welcome these additional services, improving connectivity to rail services at Edmondson Park station across the week as well as local retail and other facilities."

