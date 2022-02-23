Childhood educators in high demand

news, local-news,

Early childhood educators is forecast to be one of Liverpool's fastest-growing professions in the coming years. New data from Deloitte Access Economics tips that the early childhood profession in Liverpool is expected to grow by 20.9 per cent by 2024-25. Early Childhood Australia NSW president Carol Burgess said there was an urgent need to train more educators and TAFE NSW Miller will play a critical role in training the next generation of early childhood educators. "The early childhood sector provides many opportunities for people to grow in their career," Ms Burgess said. "Someone who enjoys working with children and who wants to make a lasting impact on their lives can have such a fulfilling career in early childhood education and TAFE NSW is an important part of training our future workforce." TAFE NSW head teacher of children's education and care Leandra Negrini said TAFE NSW arms graduates with the "practical skills and work experience" to make an immediate impact in the job and help shape young hearts and minds. "All TAFE NSW early childhood teachers hold a Bachelor degree and all have worked extensively in the industry. Our courses are very hands on and we offer simulated early childhood environments at many of our campuses," Ms Negrini said.

