Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Middleton Grange. Anzac Toilolo, aged 15, was last seen leaving his home on Ivor Avenue about 8am on Monday, February 14. Anzac was reported missing to officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command, who commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Anzac's welfare due to his young age. Anzac is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 160cm tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tracksuit pants, black running shoes and a pink 'Nike' hat. Anzac is known to frequent the Liverpool, Fairfield and Kings Cross areas and may be travelling on public transport.

Police appeal to locate missing teenager from Middleton Grange