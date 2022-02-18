Veteran sets sights on new target

news, local-news,

Garry Robinson has his eyes set on a new target. The talented archer will be jetsetting to Dubai to compete in the 2022 World Archery Para Championships in Dubai next week. Robinson recently represented Australia at the recent Nove Mesto archery competition in the Czech Republic. He has also competed at the Invictus Games. He said he was excited to wear green and gold again. "I am looking forward to competing amongst the best para archers in the world," Robinson said. "I love competing and being amongst many other archers that have to work around their injuries that make them a para archer, just like I have and continue to do." Robinson was severely injured in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in 2010 in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of four others. He spent two and a half years recovering in a military hospital from injuries including internal bleeding, a punctured lung, a severe traumatic brain injury and a fractured left leg, which had to be amputated. Robinson competes from his wheelchair, shoots a compound bow and uses a shoulder harness to shoot his bow with. "During COVID stay at home restrictions I was limited to shooting short distances into my garage," he said. "When I was able to return to the range at Sydney Olympic Park coached by Ricci Cheah, the National Para Archery Head Coach, training went back to what it was pre-COVID. "I shoot at the range with my coach three days a week, do our club shoot on a weekend and generally an official tournament on a weekend, if there is one being held. "Once a week I shoot at the local Camden Archery Club range. I then I also do strength training twice a week at the NSW Institute of Sport (NSWIS)." Robinson said he would be gunning for gold at this year's championship. "I am hoping to achieve a personal best score. At the moment my best score for WA50/720 is 687," he said. "I have achieved higher during training so I know I can improve my score. I hope during match-play that I can keep my cool and shoot well and beat my competitors." The avid sportsman said archery was a sport that anyone could do, "young or old". "It is both challenging and rewarding. I shoot a compound bow, but there is also recurve bows or longbows - so something to suit anyone," Robinson said. "If anyone is thinking of giving it a go, I say go for it. Look up your local archery club and contact them to see if they run come and try classes. That way you can have a try without having to buy equipment." Robinson said he got into the sport through his experience at the Invictus Games. "My wife Katrina has also got involved in archery and is also very competitive," he said. "We push each other to be better. Invictus Australia offers a many archery events for veterans and their families. "They can give archery a try and might just find that it is the sport just for them." Results for the 2022 World Archery Para Championships will be posted live on the event page at the World Archery website.

