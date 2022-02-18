Ready, set, smash: New women's cricket league launches

news, local-news,

Cricket Australia's Women's Social Smash competition is coming to south-west Sydney this March. The six-week program for women of all ages (17 plus) and abilities will start at the Michael Wenden Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 9. The weekly one-hour games start at 1pm and encourages participants to get active in a relaxing, supportive, and fun environment. Scoring runs and taking wickets is secondary to forming new friendships and learning the game which is played on a shorter pitch and boundary and using a soft ball. There are no outs and everyone gets to bat and bowl in the eight-over game. Australian women's cricket vice-captain Rachael Haynes visited a Women's Social Smash session recently on the Northern Beaches and encouraged women to get involved in the program. "It's just a fun way to play the game of cricket, get to know it hang out with your family and friends, and enjoy the game. I think it's about giving the game a go," Haynes said. Following a successful pilot in 2021, the Women's Social Smash has expanded with programs in 20 centres across NSW and the ACT taking part. Cricket Australia's senior growth programs manager Samantha Krajina said they wanted to provide a platform for more women at all ages to get involved in cricket. "...And a key aspect of the program was to ensure it's accessible for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned veteran, a backyard cricketer or a mum, everyone can play," Krajina said. Women's Social Smash Northern Beaches participant Aislinn McKeever said: "From a social perspective, being a working mum, it gives me some time out for myself to exercise as well as meet other people in the same situation and have a bit of fun and laughter. Don't be afraid, if I can do it and I've never lifted a cricket bat, just come a long." REGISTER HERE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/50bf67ee-d167-450e-9390-791bc969058e.JPG/r3_286_4769_2979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg