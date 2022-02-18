Michael Wenden Aquatic Leisure Centre celebrates milestone

news, local-news,

Michael Wenden Aquatic Leisure Centre is celebrating their 50th birthday - and everyone is invited to celebrate. Liverpool Council is holding a free family fun day on Saturday, February 19 with free entry and entertainment for the whole family. The centre at Miller was opened in 1972 and was named after Liverpool's Michael Wenden who gold in the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the Mexico Olympic Games. "Council is proud of its many fantastic facilities and is excited for the community to come along and enjoy this great leisure space as part of a great day out, which will include a free barbecue lunch, jumping castle, rides, face painting, petting zoo, food trucks and more," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said. "Families across Liverpool have enjoyed coming together for a swim at their local pool for the past 50 years and this Saturday will be a great opportunity to celebrate all the friendships, new skills and memories formed at the Michael Wenden Leisure Centre. "Michael Wenden Aquatic Leisure Centre has something for the whole family to enjoy, whether you want to relax, play or work on your overall health and wellbeing. "I invite everyone in the community to come along, not just those from Miller but the whole community, to see what a fantastic facility we have here." The centre, which is operated by managed by Belgravia Leisure, has a health club, group fitness classes, two court multi-purpose sports stadium, a seasonal heated 50-metre outdoor swimming pool, a 12.5m indoor heated program and hydrotherapy pool and splash park. They also do learn to swim, school carnivals and women's-only programs. Liverpool councillor Mel Goodman will present a motion to explore the feasibility of revitalising the facility at the next council meeting on February 23. "This centre is a key asset for council and the community deserve a new modern upgraded facility," he said. The centre's community outcomes and events manager Gordon Faumui welcomed the news of funding for the centre to "upgrade" and "modernise" the facility.

