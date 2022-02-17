30 or 40: Mayor calls for speed limit change

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun wants the speed limit in the Liverpool City Centre returned to 40km/h - and he is set to lobby Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and the Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward to make it happen. In July 2020, TfNSW implemented a 30km/h speed zone in Liverpool from pre-existing 50km/h and 40km/h speed limits. The changes included new 30 km/h school zones for Liverpool Public School, Liverpool Girls High School, Liverpool Boys High School, All Saints Catholic Primary School and All Saints Catholic College. Mr Mannoun said TfNSW had initially implemented the 30km/h speed limit as part of a pilot program trial as a COVID-19 response measure to support more active travel and reduce motor vehicle accidents. "Since the trial commenced, my community has expressed a number of concerns around the speed limit change, including road sections with the reduced speed limits, duration of the pilot program and infringement implications," he said. "In response to community concerns, we will request that TfNSW complete its assessment of the pilot program and provide its findings to council for its input, including community feedback on the implementation of a speed limit in the city centre. "My objective as mayor is very simple; it is to deliver a better city for our whole community, as well as improving the quality of life for the people of Liverpool and south-west Sydney through action. "I want local people to know that I am here to deliver for the community and will represent them in the matters that are important to them." Tara McCarthy, Transport For NSW's deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation, said Liverpool is one of the "most walkable cities in NSW" and the speed reduction is designed to help keep local residents, cyclists and school children safe around the Liverpool CBD. Transport is continuing to monitor the effectiveness of the 30km/h zones. Since the new speed limit was introduced, there has been a significant reduction in the number of those injured in accidents. During the 12-month period (July 2020 to June 2021) there were eight people injured (including two seriously injured) in road crashes within the Liverpool 30 km/h speed zone. This compares to 23 injured (including five seriously injured) during the previous 12 month period (July 2019 to June 2020). No fatalities were recorded during either period. "We know pedestrians have a 40 per cent risk of dying in a crash with an impact speed of 40 km/h, but this falls to a 10 per cent risk when the impact speed is 30 km/h," Ms McCarthy said. "The reduced speed limits increase the safety of thousands of students who attend five schools within the 30km/h zone." The removal of the 30km/h speed limits in the CBD is a one of the priorities outlined in Mr Mannoun's 100-day vision which includes creating 500 extra car spaces in the Liverpool CBD, building swimming pools and improving public spaces and parks, roads and footpaths. Ms McCarthy said there were currently no plans to implement any additional 30km/h speed zones in Liverpool. Transport are funding 14 local infrastructure projects, scoped by Liverpool Council, including raised crossings and intersections in Liverpool CBD. Works are expected to be completed in mid-2022.

