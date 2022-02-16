Joseph's adventure to help those in need

news, local-news,

Joseph Gorail is on one big adventure - and the Casula resident wants to help as many people as he can along the way. The seven-year-old (yes, seven!) has started his own business Joseph's can and bottle adventure and has collected more than 30,000 bottles and cans since he started in October. What started out as a way to navigate the latest COVID-19 lockdown, has turned into quite an operation with 70 dedicated blue bins set up at residences and businesses in and around Casula and across Sydney. His dad David Gorail does the driving for collections. Joseph uses some of the 10c refund he gets from the Return and Earn scheme to help those in need. "I explained to him that he couldn't keep all the money for himself," mum Vicki Ousta said. "And the first thing he wanted to do was to help the homeless - this was his idea, as he sometimes sees homeless people around, so it's something that is visible to him." He uses some of the money raised to buy ingredients so Vicki can cook meals to be distributed through SWAG Family Sydney - a charity that assists disadvantaged people in the community - every second Tuesday. He has also made a donation to children's hospice Bear Cottage, which will become a regular occurrence. "He couldn't give food, so we went to Kmart and spent $100 (1000 cans worth) on arts and crafts supplies for the residents," Vicki said. "When we went to deliver it, the lady who opened the door wanted to hug him." The goal now is to distribute more Joseph bins, help the less fortunate and save for his own adventures. They are planning on approaching more local businesses for support and are looking into helping youth charities and the homeless which is his focus. Joseph's idea for his small business started in July. After struggling with COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to see his friends, the little entrepreneur started out collecting a few containers with his grandmother Georgina Benetos. "It made a huge difference to him in lockdown," Vicki said.

