Firefighters extinguish solar panel system fire, save house

news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters saved a house from extensive damage at Denham Court on Monday after they extinguished a fire in a solar power control panel. Firefighters from Horningsea Park, Macarthur and Casula responded to the emergency at the two-storey house in Honeymyrtle Avenue around 12.45pm on February 14. They discovered smoke issuing from an isolator switch for solar panels. The crew used a couple of hand-held CO2 extinguishers to put out the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries or further damage to the house. Fire crews monitored the temperature of the switch using a thermal imaging camera until it was declared safe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/413037da-f288-4951-bc60-9a72a8bc5652.jpg/r0_267_1079_877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg