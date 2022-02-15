Firefighters extinguish solar panel system fire, save house

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters saved a house from extensive damage at Denham Court on Monday after they extinguished a fire in a solar power control panel. Firefighters from Horningsea Park, Macarthur and Casula responded to the emergency at the two-storey house in Honeymyrtle Avenue around 12.45pm on February 14. They discovered smoke issuing from an isolator switch for solar panels. The crew used a couple of hand-held CO2 extinguishers to put out the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries or further damage to the house. Fire crews monitored the temperature of the switch using a thermal imaging camera until it was declared safe.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters saved a house from extensive damage at Denham Court on Monday after they extinguished a fire in a solar power control panel.
Pictures: FRNSW
Firefighters from Horningsea Park, Macarthur and Casula responded to the emergency at the two-storey house in Honeymyrtle Avenue around 12.45pm on February 14.
They discovered smoke issuing from an isolator switch for solar panels. The crew used a couple of hand-held CO2 extinguishers to put out the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries or further damage to the house.
Pictures: FRNSW
Fire crews monitored the temperature of the switch using a thermal imaging camera until it was declared safe.