news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance rescued a female worker who fell 1.5-metres onto scaffold in Denham Court, just after 10.30am on Monday. Paramedics initially stabilised the patient, who was nine metres above ground level at Zouch Road, before two firefighters and a paramedic wearing harnesses utilised a scissor lift on the worksite to safely extricate the worker and lower her to the ground. The woman was then transported to hospital. NSW Police and NSW RFS were also in attendance at the incident. Firefighters from Horningsea Park and Liverpool were also at the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/82e608ef-8bed-4f6d-8062-0139fccde885.jpg/r0_202_480_473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Woman rescued after fall at Denham Court