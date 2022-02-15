news, local-news,

The Fairy Glen - a magical place for residents to visit and find hidden fairy doors and decorations amongst the trees - was officially opened on Sunday. At the October council meeting, Liverpool Council formalised its support for the establishment of a permanent, environmentally sustainable Fairy Glen at Harris Creek Reserve in response to a community petition of more than 800 signatures calling for a permanent installation. It was originally created by Alicea Marie Busuttil and Stuart Branagan during the most recent COVID-lockdown when they designed a few wooden fairy doors. "What started out as a way for parents to bring magic into their children's lives during lockdown has grown into something more," said Mr Mannoun, who was joined by councillors, leaders of the newly-established 'fairy council' and members of the community for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and community event on Sunday. "I want to acknowledge the work done in the previous term of council in bringing this project to life. Fairy Glen will be a unique feature of Holsworthy for many years to come, and something the broader local government area can be proud of." Families wanting to contribute their own fairy doors and decorations to Holsworthy's Fairy Glen are required to follow guidelines for materials and installation methods to ensure the environmental impact is minimal. Some of the material not allowed are glitter, plastic and stickers. Residents are encouraged to use natural materials found within the environment. Once your fairy door or decorations are completed, residents need to submit a photo of the design to the Fairy Glen - Holsworthy Facebook page for approval. "While this initiative has been community-led, council provided their internal expertise around the best ways to protect the environment," Mr Mannoun said. "The Fairy Glen is a testament to what is possible from thoughtful collaborations between council and the community."

