Six in six: Harry inspires big comeback

news, local-news,

It appeared the Hoxton Park Tigers MYC were about to be bundled out of the Fairfield Liverpool Junior Cricket Association's under-13s Twenty20 competition earlier this month. Auburn were 3-70, chasing the Tigers target of 77 with one over remaining. Enter Harry Pujari. The 11-year-old, whose favourite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar, sparked a remarkable collapse with six wickets in six balls. After a single off the first ball, the left-arm pace bowler removed Auburn's set-batter LBW for 24. After a run out on the third ball, the fourth ball produced a stumping off a wide. The fifth ball saw a catch taken at mid-on before another run out on the sixth ball. The seventh and final ball of the over and match saw Harry bowl the No.10 batter. The seven ball over saw the Tigers take six-wickets for two runs and win the match. Harry finished with figures of 4-8. Earlier, the Tigers suffered a collapse of their own losing their last six-wickets for two runs . The team then went onto the win the final against the Prestons Hornets. "Harry is a very talented and lovely kid, he listens to what is required of him. He is blessed naturally as an athlete, if he pursues his interest in the game he will go places," coach Vinay Chatree said. Hoxton Park have won five T20 titles in the past two weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9106d840-8d18-4de9-a81e-dbce86470c01.jpg/r0_508_1326_1257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg