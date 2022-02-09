'One of our great citizens': Community mourns loss of Harry Hunt

news, local-news,

The Liverpool community is mourning the loss of Harry Hunt, the man known as "Mr Liverpool". Mr Hunt, who served the Liverpool community through his involvement in the Liverpool Rotary Club and Liverpool Chamber of Commerce for several years, died this morning. He was a generous supporter of fundraising events for the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research, Liverpool SES and Liverpool Hospital and owned and operated Hunts Hotel for more than 50 years. For more than 20 years he hosted a Christmas lunch for significant numbers of disadvantaged community members. He has also tirelessly worked on various council committees to promote Liverpool as a tourist destination. Werriwa MP Anne Stanley described Mr Hunt as "one of our community's great citizens". "Every time I saw Mr Hunt, he was always talking about how wonderful our community is and the opportunities he saw for the betterment of the area" Ms Stanley said. "Mr Hunt was generous in his support and counsel to me always more than willing to provide helpful advice and encouragement. "Every time I saw Harry he was always smiling, his view of life was infectious and positive." Cabramatta MP Nick Lalich said of Mr Hunt: "He worked tirelessly for his community throughout his career, with his lifetime services being recognised with an Order of Australia Medal. Harry will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/28b27382-8005-472d-99c4-2036a143dd81.jpg/r3_478_6716_4271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg