Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun is encouraging residents to take advantage of council's the next Chemical CleanOut on Sunday, February 20. The event, which runs from 9am to 3.30pm at 99 Rose Street, Liverpool, gives members of the community a safe way to dispose of potentially hazardous household materials or chemicals. Residents can dispose of the following household chemicals and items (up to a maximum of 20-litres or 20-kilograms of one single item, except paint, where up to 100-litres in 20-litres containers is accepted): "Our Chemical CleanOut offers residents a great opportunity to clear out any dangerous chemicals or materials that might be lurking in their homes. These are the items that are not otherwise accepted at our Community Recycling Centre or by our waste team on bin night," Mr Mannoun said.

