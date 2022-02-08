news, local-news,

Raise Foundation chief executive Vicki Condon said the young people who graduate from their evidence based youth mentoring program "experience growth" in resilience, help seeking skills, sense of school belonging and hope for the future. This year the program will operate at Green Valley Islamic College, Hoxton Park High School and Moorebank High School with up to 15 students from each school taking part. Raise provides young people with a caring, independent volunteer mentor who shows up each week to listen and empower young people to talk through life's challenges. "When people donate their time to listen, young people learn to cope better with life's challenges while benefiting from one-to-one support. We evaluate and report on our programs, so we know the positive impact that Raise mentoring has community wide," Mrs Condon said. "One of the strongest predictors of how a child develops in terms of happiness, academic success, resilience and meaningful relationships is whether at least one adult has consistently shown up for them. Green Valley Islamic College, Hoxton Park High School and Moorebank High School all have the wellbeing of their students top of mind and recognise that support from a mentor during the teenage years can change the course of a young person's life." Mrs Condon is putting a call- out for volunteer support from the local community to assist in delivering the program to the three Liverpool schools. "Our team recruits, trains and screens everyday people to become successful youth mentors and that is what we're looking for in each of these school communities," she said. The program will run during terms two and three this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0597bd0f-7c88-4592-879f-8424164d2477.jpg/r10_386_4123_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg