Calling all Library Lovers: February book sale to begin

Calling all bibliophiles - this is for you! Liverpool Library's annual Library Lovers' Book Sale starts on February 12 and gives members the opportunity to browse through hundreds of pre-loved books from all genres. People can purchase items at 50 cents each or fill a bag for $5. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun is encouraging residents to visit and reconnect with their local library this February with a host of events planned. "Whether you're looking to grow your must-read pile, learn a new skill or inject some fun into your week, our libraries are the end destination," Mr Mannoun said. "Throughout Liverpool, our Libraries are staffed by passionate people who put their all into building a program for kids, teenagers, adults and senior citizens to engage and educate you while leaving the door wide open for some fun along the way. "Our libraries are much more than places to read and borrow books and are helping various members of the community navigate the ever-changing digital world." As well as the Library Lovers' Book Sale, Liverpool Library will be hosting the Python Coding Dojo. where coders can learn how to code in Python - a text-based coding language with real-world applications for coding. Libraries will also be hosting Tech Talk and TechHelp Tuesdays where residents can learn a new topic relating to the digital world or book a half-hour appointment with library staff for personalised help with their technology troubles. Liverpool Library is also helping HSC students with its HSC Habits program kicking off in February. Across three workshops, experts will be sharing their tried and tested tips around study skills, emotional resilience and life after HSC. Library Lovers' Book Sale Python Coding Dojo HSC Habits: Prepare Yourself for the HSC Tech Talk Tuesday TechHelp Tuesday : February 1 to December 20, 2.30pm to 3.30pm, Liverpool Library

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/bccf60f7-25c5-446f-831e-fc1165ebc096.jpg/r2_0_958_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg