From Hinchinbrook to Milan - and back: Joey Mawson prepares for title defence

When Joey Mawson was seven-years-old he had the opportunity to drive a go-kart and went on to win several state and national titles. At 16, he got a chance to further his racing career in Europe and swapped south-west Sydney for Milan and after coming fourth in the French F4, he won the German F4 against he likes of Mick Schumacher in 2016. He then went on to have success in Formula 3, MRF Challenge, GP3 series and the Porsche Supercup. In 2022, he has the chance to go back-to-back. The Hinchinbook racer is aiming to defend his S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship title this year after winning the Gold Star award in 2021. The 2022 Championship starts at Symmons Plains on February 11. "Anything less than a win is a failure," Mawson told the Champion ahead of the opening round. "There will be extra pressure because last year I was hoping to win and this year I'm expecting to win, but pressure is part of sport and I have been training hard - both physically and mentally - to prepare for the season." Now 25, the Form 700 / ALABAR Team BRM driver hopes for a smoother start than his "stressful" end to last season. Needing only to finish the race to claim the title, he survived several obstacles, including a 200km/hr trip into the grass, to finish the race and win the championship - his first since his German F4 triumph where he won 10 races and had 16 podiums. While his immediate goal is the S5000, his short-term goal is to progress to V8 supercars. His long-term goal is the IndyCar Series. Mawson's return to racing follows the "difficult" 2020 season where a crash in Adelaide, the death of his pop and the COVID-19 pandemic meant he didn't drive for six-months. "It was the first time I had been out of racing for so long," he said. "I really didn't know what was coming next in my career, the funding was getting pretty tight. "Although the last race didn't go to plan we managed to do enough to win the championship. From that point on something started to click and I really started to leave no stone unturned to really fully commit to this to go above and beyond away from the track in my fitness and really work on my mental side a lot and that started to help with my racing." Mawson's biggest supporters have been parents Troy and Bertha . "From an early age we could see he has some talent and we invested heavily and always believed in him," Troy said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e2bb90af-1e54-474a-ae4c-61e6184cada5.jpeg/r3_264_1318_1007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg