'World of difference': Variety Livvi's Place opens in Hammondville

Wattle Grove mother-of-three Belinda Proctor said Liverpool's first Variety Livvi's Place in Hammondville will "make the world of difference" for children with additional needs. The playspace which promotes inclusivity among children of all ages and abilities was officially opened on Saturday at Lt Cantello Reserve with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community barbecue. Ms Proctor's six-year-old son Flynn was diagnosed as non-verbal with level-three autism when he was just 18-months-old. It has often meant Flynn has fled playspaces because he was feeling uncomfortable. "Taking Flynn to a public playspace can be an overwhelming experience for both Flynn and I," said Ms Proctor, who has visited Livvi's Place playspaces in other areas and expects to visit Livvi's Place in Hammondville at least once a week. "Flynn has no true sense of danger so it can be exhausting, as a parent, to have to constantly watch, shadow and supervise him during playtime. "It will make the world of difference for children with additional needs like Flynn who will be able to play safely with other children of all ages and abilities and not be restricted to his backyard most of the time. "It also creates crucial opportunities for building connections and understanding among other families about the challenges faced by many families who have children with additional needs. "If I have friends who want to catch up with us as a family, I now have somewhere safe to recommend we get together. Usually, we would have to miss out or split the family up so one parent was at home looking after Flynn at all times." The playspace has Australian-first attractions: an inclusive seesaw and custom-built embankment slide with an inclusive exit. It also features a custom-built bespoke tower with an eight-metre-long slide, pod swing and inclusive carousel and trampolines. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said working with partners, Variety - the Children's Charity NSW/ACT and Proludic, Liverpool Council has brought the "vision and spirit" of Livvi's Place to life in Liverpool. "There was a huge amount of anticipation around the delivery of this playspace and many members of the community have been closely following council's progress," he said. "Through the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavourable weather, we have worked incredibly hard to deliver this project as efficiently as possible. "This playspace already means so much to so many families in this neighbourhood and surrounding communities across Liverpool."

