Liverpool is seeing unprecedented growth in all sectors, especially education. At present, more than 6000 people are employed in either education or health in the greater Liverpool community and, with the arrival of Western Sydney University and the University of Wollongong, Liverpool has quickly become the education hub of Western Sydney. If anyone knows about the transformation in Liverpool's educational landscape, it's Varun Sharma. Varun is the founder and managing director at Uplift Education Liverpool. "We are proud to have been a part of the Liverpool community since 2011," Mr Sharma said. "When we opened our doors over a decade ago, Uplift was only one of a small number of school tuition centres in Liverpool. "The tuition market has become much more competitive in the last decade or so and the universities have added something special to Liverpool too, underscoring the fact that education is fast becoming the region's heartbeat." Uplift Education provides group tutoring and coaching classes to high school students from years 7-12. Since late 2011, Uplift Education has been committed to revolutionising the tuition scene in the Liverpool community, having helped hundreds of students achieve their dream ATAR results. Former students have scored ATAR results as high as 99.95. Uplift Education tutors have also helped others score NSW State Ranking, with former students Julina L and Renee G coming first in HSC Economics and firstt in HSC English Extension 1 respectively. In the past, students have also scored NSW State Rank results in subjects including Chemistry and English Advanced. "We've always maintained that the best tutoring team involves a blend of experience and youth," Mr Sharma said. "Our most experienced mentors and academic consultants have marked the Higher School Certificate and worked in either the public or private system for many years. "We also employ a number of university student tutors who excelled in their own HSC studies. Since our younger tutors sat the HSC quite recently, they understand what it takes to navigate the pressures and succeed in exams." All students at Uplift Education are entitled to a free trial lesson before committing to a 10-week block of lessons. Students receive educational notes and materials written by degree qualified professionals and tutors provide additional homework activities as well as school assessment reports. All Uplift lessons are recorded, ensuring that students are able to revise their lesson content at their own pace. Details: www.uplifteducation.edu.au.

Liverpool tutoring centre produces results

