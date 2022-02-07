'Extremely honoured': Karress Rhodes elected deputy mayor

news, local-news,

Councillor Karress Rhodes said she is "extremely honoured" to be elected as Liverpool's new deputy mayor. Cr Rhodes, who has served on council since 2016, was elected at the first council meeting on February 2. "I feel extremely honoured to be the new deputy mayor of this great city and I look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow councillors to ensure we meet the needs of local people while continuing to progress Liverpool as an emerging international gateway,'' Councillor Rhodes said. "Representing my community is a great privilege and an exciting opportunity to make decisions that have a positive impact on the city's future. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow councillors to make a real difference for our wonderful community.'' Having lived in around Liverpool since 1974, Councillor Rhodes is passionate about the local community and was instrumental in ensuring the Liverpool Animal Shelter remained in Liverpool. She has served on the boards of numerous Liverpool community organisations and has run her own business since 1977. When seeking re-election on council in December she told the Champion how she plans on making a difference for residents: "By continuing to really listening to the community and making sure their voice is heard and to do that we have to turn upside down the decision making process." As for her vision for Liverpool: "That it is an international destination for innovative international business, with amenities that are of a world-class standard and has a liveability standard that is the envy of the world." Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun said councillor Rhodes has a "passion" for Liverpool and is a "strong advocate" for the local community. "I look forward to working and collaborating with our new deputy mayor to achieve the best outcomes for Liverpool," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/274e34a3-15b1-4e78-b9f5-154a39b9c23e.jpg/r18_20_9053_5125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg