Now open: Leppington Bunnings provides hands-on support to community

The new Bunnings Warehouse at Leppington has created more than 100 new jobs for locals and as part of the store opening, the team is also providing hands-on support to local community groups in the area. The new Bunnings, which opened on Friday, spans more than 17,000 square metres and has more than 350 car parks for customers, a six-lane drive through timber yard, outdoor nursery, café, tool shop, a new format trade desk for trade customers and an aisle for transport and moving needs to cater for customers moving home or office. The new store also has new bathroom displays and a kitchen design centre to help customers design their dream kitchen and a wide range of site safety and workwear products. Bunnings Leppington complex manager Kylie Goss said the new warehouse gives customers an alternative to the nearby Hoxton Park and Crossroads stores. "The team have been busily stocking the shelves with thousands of products for when we throw open our doors to Leppington locals," she said, "Some of our new team members recently headed out to Grow Rehabilitation Residential in West Hoxton, to put in new garden beds and a reflection seating area. We also visited The Animal Rescue Hub in Leppington to put up new gates and fencing and helped to paint some kennels, and we've also reached out to Swag Family in Liverpool to plan upcoming projects and donations."

