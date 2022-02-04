Get ready for a great southern night

news, local-news,

Liverpool will form part of the state government's live music initiative Great Southern Nights from March 18 to April 10. The Voice Australia finalist Lara Dabbagh will perform at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre om April 9 at 8pm. Liverpool Catholic Club will also host three shows: Never Ending 80s (March 19, 8.30pm), Karise Eden (who won The Voice Australia in 2012) on March 26, 8.30pm and a Live INXS show on April 9, 8.30pm. "The live music scene makes a significant contribution to our social and economic wellbeing. As part of our roadmap to recovery it is vital that we get it back on its feet," Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said. "This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues and drive visitation to large parts of regional NSW that have done it tough over the past few years." ARIA chief executive Annabelle Herd said: "Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best - putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again." The full-line-up includes shows from Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk, The Veronicas, Kate Ceberano and Marcia Hines.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/3d23b0e4-3ab1-4f8f-b740-6bebbc6a39a6.jpg/r0_92_900_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg