'I helped build that': New airport boosts skills development

Samantha Salkeld went straight from high school to designing an international airport. "This is my first job out of high school and I get the opportunity to help design an international airport, using design to show the world what western Sydney is all about," Ms Salkeld said. "It's an incredible career opportunity and it'll be amazing come 2026 when the airport opens to say 'I helped build that'." Ms Salkeld joining the Western Sydney Airport's (WSA) design team under their trainee program, undertaking full-time work while also achieving a TAFE qualification. The western Sydney local is not alone. WSA's chief executive Simon Hickey said 'learning' workers - which includes trainees, graduates, apprentices and workers training to upgrade their qualifications and skills - currently account for 30 per cent of their workforce. That number exceeds the project's target of 20 per cent. "We are focused on setting our workforce up for success, wherever their careers may take them after Western Sydney Airport, which is why we are passionate about upskilling and providing on-the-job training," Mr Hickey said. "Our commitment to the region goes further than job creation. We want to ensure Western Sydney International drives generational change by boosting local skills development beyond airport construction and for decades to come. "Western Sydney Airport is about more than building an airport - it's about empowering our community to take advantage of the new era of jobs and opportunities the airport will deliver to their doorstep." Mr Hickey said the construction of Sydney's new airport is creating several training and upskilling opportunities for western Sydney locals including initiatives to provide on-the-job training. WSA offers traineeships for high school graduates, opportunities for university graduates to kick-start their careers and pre-employment programs with TAFE and CSIRO to inspire western Sydney high school students to take up careers in aviation and STEM. He said the airport would create further training opportunities as terminal construction ramps up and once runway construction commences later this year. Alieu Turay is another western Sydney local learning on the job having arrived in Australia as a refugee from Sierra Leone. He joined WSA's major earthworks team in 2020 when he was new to the Australian construction industry and has worked his way from a labourer to driving a roller and is now operating a CAT651 Scraper; one of the largest earthmoving machines on site. "As a beneficiary of the opportunities this project is creating for the western Sydney community, I am proud to be working on one of the biggest earthmoving projects Australia has ever seen and grateful that such an opportunity is right on my doorstep," said Mr Turay, who has also completed a Certificate IV in Work Health and Safety. "I'm learning skills and gaining qualifications on this project that will open up new career pathways for me in the future."

