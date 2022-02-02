Tapes to digital: Grant to safeguard Liverpool's history

news, local-news,

Important facets of Liverpool's heritage will be safeguarded courtesy of a Community Heritage Grant from the National Library of Australia. Liverpool City Library was one of 52 community organisations to receive a share of the funding to support community-led and volunteer-run organisations to care for their local history. The library received $13,636 for their digitisation project ensuring more than 200 hours of detailed, local historical interviews will be preserved. The grant will facilitate the digitisation of local oral history recorded on analogue material from the 1980s to 2000s. The recordings, which are currently held on 130 magnetic cassette tapes, will be digitised into high quality preservation files to protect them from the deterioration of old analogue formats. The recordings detailing aspects of Liverpool's past dating back to the early twentieth century and include First Nations and migrant stories. The tapes hold interviews from five projects: Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the interviews have local and national significance. "We are delighted to be a recipient of this important grant which will ensure that our long and proud history lives on for generations to come," Mayor Mannoun said. "Our city has rapidly transformed from a semirural community into a thriving multicultural hub in south-west Sydney over the last four decades. "We are proud owners of these unique family histories and voices, providing researchers and members of the community with invaluable insights into the cultural impact of the changes that have occurred in Liverpool. "Our Libraries and the Liverpool Regional Museum are absolutely committed to preserving and promoting Liverpool's cultural heritage, history and stories and this is another way we are doing this." Residents will have an opportunity to access the recordings through the library's online heritage collection from June this year.

