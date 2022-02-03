Zaccary gives back to the community

news, local-news,

"It's imperative that we give back to the communities that give us so much." They are the words of Zaccary Lancaster who was recently named young citizen of the year at Liverpool Council's Australia Day celebrations. Zaccary, who is a member of the Australian Air League Moorebank squadron, was recognised for his extensive community involvement with organisations such as the Australian Air League, New South Wales Youth Parliament, as well as social justice and charitable initiatives through his schooling. As a senior cadet member in the Australian Air League, Zaccary has implemented a leadership development program offering training and development to the younger members. Zaccary was also able to overwhelmingly pass legislation in his role as the youth minister for Transport, Roads and Infrastructure in the 2021/22 NSW Youth Parliament Program detailing a long-term comprehensive transportation blueprint for the 21st century. The document has since been handed to senior ministerial counterparts to consider proposals such as a ferry service on the Georges River. The Macarthur Adventist College captain has also raised more than $9000 over the past four years to help those in need and helped with the maintenance of the Mallee Rose Cottage. Youth Parliament taskforce member Lachlan Hyde said: "Zaccary is an individual of the highest calibre and this award reflects the fantastic job he does selflessly serving others in the community." Moorebank squadron Commanding Officer Raymond Bell said the award was a testament to Zaccary's "hard work and dedication". "It's quite amazing that from our small organisation, Liverpool City Council has once again acknowledged one of our members as their Young Citizens of the Year," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5a84d096-7354-45be-9bf8-748e5143fb43.jpg/r0_490_5010_3321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg