PHOTOS
Maroons prevail in local Origin clash
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
Liverpool played host to the Wheelchair State of Origin on Saturday at the Whitlam Leisure Centre.
After losing the opening Origin match in 2019, Queensland squared the ledger with a 50-30 win in what was the rescheduled 2021 game from last June.
The nine-try to five victory was set up with a strong first half where the Maroons set-up an 28-18 half-time lead which was extended to 38-18 shortly after the break.
Rick Engles and Corey Cannane scored doubles for the Blues.
The game was played without spectators following health advice and streamed online by NSW Rugby League.
A Wheelchair Rugby League team consists of 10 players with four AB (able-bodied) players allowed. The 2022 Origin match is scheduled for June.