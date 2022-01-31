Maroons prevail in local Origin clash

news, local-news,

Liverpool played host to the Wheelchair State of Origin on Saturday at the Whitlam Leisure Centre. After losing the opening Origin match in 2019, Queensland squared the ledger with a 50-30 win in what was the rescheduled 2021 game from last June. The nine-try to five victory was set up with a strong first half where the Maroons set-up an 28-18 half-time lead which was extended to 38-18 shortly after the break. Rick Engles and Corey Cannane scored doubles for the Blues. The game was played without spectators following health advice and streamed online by NSW Rugby League. A Wheelchair Rugby League team consists of 10 players with four AB (able-bodied) players allowed. The 2022 Origin match is scheduled for June.

