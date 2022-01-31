Get the COVID-19 booster, says mayor

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun is encouraging residents when they can safely do so to chat with their doctor or seek out advice from NSW Health about the COVID-19 booster jab to further protect residents, families, carers and the wider community. Residents are now able to access the COVID-19 booster dose vaccine three months after their second dose at state-run clinics. "Our residents, as much as any others, want to ensure they are further protected as we navigate our way out of this pandemic, and I am confident that we will start to see booster rates in Liverpool and broader south-west Sydney where they need to be in the coming weeks," said Mr Mannoun, who said council is in ongoing discussions with South Western Sydney Local Health District and is committed to supporting the health authorities during the pandemic. "As the level of government closest to the community, council is once again taking on the responsibility of keeping the community informed about when and where they can get their booster vaccine through as many channels as possible. Children aged 5 to 11 can now also receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive one third of the dosage that is given to people aged 12 years and over. They will be able to receive two doses of the vaccine, given eight weeks apart.

