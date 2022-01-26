Meet Liverpool's Australia Day Awards recipients

news, local-news,

For his commitment to building "a church for all people" in Liverpool, Reverend Stuart Pearson has been named Citizen of the Year in Liverpool Council's Australia Day awards. The long-time minister at St Luke's Anglican Church ensured that people from all walks of life could access his support and the teachings of the Gospel. He retired after more than 20-years of service last year making him the longest serving minister at the oldest Anglican Church in Australia. He received the honour as part of council's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at the at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre. The other award winners were: Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun congratulated this year's deserving recipients. "Each of our recipients have channelled their energy, expertise and many, many years into making Liverpool an even better place to live, work and visit," Mayor Mannoun said. "Whether it's in the ward of a hospital, a bushland reserve or a local gym, the common denominator among our recipients this year, and every year council facilitates these Awards, is a pride and love for the City of Liverpool. "One of the most rewarding aspects of returning as mayor is having an opportunity to commend those citizens who share in council's rejuvenated commitment to build a Liverpool for everyone. Even the smallest acts have a rippling effect throughout the community." The awards presentation was followed by a citizenship ceremony, where 20 families were officially welcomed as Australians into the Liverpool community. The new Australians hail from 10 different countries: the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Syria, India, Ghana, Morocco and Cambodia. "As a person with a proud migrant background who was born overseas, it is an honour and a privilege for me to be part of this important journey for our newest citizens who will further enrich our community here in Liverpool," Mayor Mannoun said.

