Meet Liverpool's Australia Day Awards recipients
For his commitment to building "a church for all people" in Liverpool, Reverend Stuart Pearson has been named Citizen of the Year in Liverpool Council's Australia Day awards.
The long-time minister at St Luke's Anglican Church ensured that people from all walks of life could access his support and the teachings of the Gospel. He retired after more than 20-years of service last year making him the longest serving minister at the oldest Anglican Church in Australia.
He received the honour as part of council's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at the at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.
The other award winners were:
- Young Citizen of the Year: Zaccary Lancaster. Zaccary is always looking for ways to improve it through his involvement with the Australian Air League, NSW Youth Parliament Program or volunteering with social justice and charitable initiatives and programs through his schooling.
- Senior Citizen of the Year: Colin Harrington. Colin, who served on Liverpool Council for 17 years and as mayor from 1990-1991, is a Liverpool identity standing up for the community on every occasion possible. After retiring from council, he continues to support many homegrown organisations including Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections (LNC), Liverpool RSL Sub Branch and Liverpool Council's Civic Advisory Committee.
- Health Award: Dr Colin MacArthur (OAM). Dr MacArthur is currently the Director of General and Acute Care Medicine at Liverpool Hospital and has made a significant contribution to the health care sector, particularly in Liverpool and broader south-west Sydney.
- Fraser Environment Award: Voyager Point Environment Volunteer Group: The group have been consistently active in improving and maintaining the natural environment at Voyager Point for the last 18 years and commit their time and efforts once a month to regenerate the bushland in their area with no expectation of compensation. .
- Sports Award: Gordon Faumui. Gordon has been employed at Whitlam Leisure Centre for more than 13 years, where he has passionately facilitated community-orientated leisure events.
- Small Business Award: Casula Hobbies. Gioseppe (Joe) Callapari has been the owner and company director of Casula Hobbies for 40 years and has always made time to devote his services back to the community. Joe has also been a longstanding member of the Liverpool Greenway Rotary Club.
- Cultural and Arts Award: Patricia Leverett. Patricia has been a dedicated member of the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group for more than 30 years and is a strong leader in the First Nations community and believes in the power of creativity and art, no matter the form it may take.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun congratulated this year's deserving recipients.
"Each of our recipients have channelled their energy, expertise and many, many years into making Liverpool an even better place to live, work and visit," Mayor Mannoun said.
"Whether it's in the ward of a hospital, a bushland reserve or a local gym, the common denominator among our recipients this year, and every year council facilitates these Awards, is a pride and love for the City of Liverpool.
"One of the most rewarding aspects of returning as mayor is having an opportunity to commend those citizens who share in council's rejuvenated commitment to build a Liverpool for everyone. Even the smallest acts have a rippling effect throughout the community."
The awards presentation was followed by a citizenship ceremony, where 20 families were officially welcomed as Australians into the Liverpool community. The new Australians hail from 10 different countries: the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Syria, India, Ghana, Morocco and Cambodia.
"As a person with a proud migrant background who was born overseas, it is an honour and a privilege for me to be part of this important journey for our newest citizens who will further enrich our community here in Liverpool," Mayor Mannoun said.