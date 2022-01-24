news, local-news,

Northern District were searching for their 10th straight win to start the NSW Premier Cricket season on Saturday. But the league leaders ran into a Lion-shaped obstacle at Rosedale Oval. Fairfield Liverpool handed the Rangers their first loss of the season with a tough 14-run win. Winning the toss and batting, the Lions were 2-21 before Jaydyn Simmons (122) and Luke Ohrynowsky (74) turned the game with a 164-run third wicket stand. Simmons hit five boundaries and two sixes in his patient 148-ball knock which was his second century of the summer. Some late hitting from Raveesh Srivastava (29 not out) helped the home team set a target of 4-244. Led by the in-form Scott Rodgie (52) and captain David Lowery (52), the visitors look set to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they reached 2-133. But chasing just their third win of the campaign, the Lions kept the pressure on and spinners Cameron Frendo (2-40) and Jarrad Burke (1-28) turned the game back in their favour. Harmon Sandhu (3-48) and Mohammad Shinwari (1-46) closed the game out for the home team and restricted the visitors to 9-230. The Lions will be hoping the win kick-starts a strong finish to the season which starts against Gordon on Saturday at Chatswood Oval. They Lions currently sit in 17th spot on the ladder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/50590884-ef85-4aa7-9981-34d55a80a772.JPG/r1_136_2353_1465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg