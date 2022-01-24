Fairfield Liverpool hand Northern District first loss of the season
Northern District were searching for their 10th straight win to start the NSW Premier Cricket season on Saturday.
But the league leaders ran into a Lion-shaped obstacle at Rosedale Oval.
Fairfield Liverpool handed the Rangers their first loss of the season with a tough 14-run win.
Winning the toss and batting, the Lions were 2-21 before Jaydyn Simmons (122) and Luke Ohrynowsky (74) turned the game with a 164-run third wicket stand.
MORE GALLERIES
Simmons hit five boundaries and two sixes in his patient 148-ball knock which was his second century of the summer. Some late hitting from Raveesh Srivastava (29 not out) helped the home team set a target of 4-244.
Led by the in-form Scott Rodgie (52) and captain David Lowery (52), the visitors look set to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they reached 2-133.
But chasing just their third win of the campaign, the Lions kept the pressure on and spinners Cameron Frendo (2-40) and Jarrad Burke (1-28) turned the game back in their favour.
Harmon Sandhu (3-48) and Mohammad Shinwari (1-46) closed the game out for the home team and restricted the visitors to 9-230.
The Lions will be hoping the win kick-starts a strong finish to the season which starts against Gordon on Saturday at Chatswood Oval.
They Lions currently sit in 17th spot on the ladder.