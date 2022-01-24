  1. Home
Fairfield Liverpool hand Northern District first loss of the season

Ton of fun: Jaydyn Simmons celebrates his second century of the summer at Rosedale Oval on Saturday. His knock of 122 ended with a run out. Picture: Ed Frendo
Northern District were searching for their 10th straight win to start the NSW Premier Cricket season on Saturday.

But the league leaders ran into a Lion-shaped obstacle at Rosedale Oval.

Fairfield Liverpool handed the Rangers their first loss of the season with a tough 14-run win.

Winning the toss and batting, the Lions were 2-21 before Jaydyn Simmons (122) and Luke Ohrynowsky (74) turned the game with a 164-run third wicket stand.

Simmons hit five boundaries and two sixes in his patient 148-ball knock which was his second century of the summer. Some late hitting from Raveesh Srivastava (29 not out) helped the home team set a target of 4-244.

Led by the in-form Scott Rodgie (52) and captain David Lowery (52), the visitors look set to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they reached 2-133.

But chasing just their third win of the campaign, the Lions kept the pressure on and spinners Cameron Frendo (2-40) and Jarrad Burke (1-28) turned the game back in their favour.

Harmon Sandhu (3-48) and Mohammad Shinwari (1-46) closed the game out for the home team and restricted the visitors to 9-230.

The Lions will be hoping the win kick-starts a strong finish to the season which starts against Gordon on Saturday at Chatswood Oval.

They Lions currently sit in 17th spot on the ladder.