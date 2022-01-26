news, local-news,

Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections (LNC) chief executive Pat Hall said she is "humbled" and "honoured" to be recognised as part of the Australia Day Honours list. Ms Hall received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community of Liverpool. And what service it has been. For more than 30 years she has been changing women's lives through education and employment. The formula at LNC has a proven track record of success for women from disadvantaged backgrounds who may have a mental health issue or are victims of domestic violence. It also helps newly arrived Australians overcome financial, language and cultural barriers. Ms Hall said the key is getting women in at the entry level through one of their range of services which includes playgroups. From there, after they build their confidence, they can join the women's group, which has a little bit of education and then they can opt to do a TAFE course. She also helps create employment for disadvantaged women through seven social enterprises. "My work is my passion; it's what I love and I have been doing it for 32 years and it feels amazing to be recognised for something you do that you are passionate about," she said. "Without my remarkable team and board my work wouldn't be possible. This recognition belongs to them - they put my ideas into practice." Ms Hall started as a clerical assistant at the then-named Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections in 1990. Little did she know that 10-hour-a-week job would "save" her. "I didn't know what a neighbourhood centre was when I first got involved. I was happily married and then my husband left me with three kids. But I had all these supportive women around me and helped me get through that shock. They made me realise it wasn't the end of the world and that I could survive," said Ms Hall, who won the Woman of the West Award business award in 2020. "That little part-time job saved my life and because I saw what they did for me I wanted to do it for other people so I got myself qualified so I could do that work. It changed the course of my life and I have devoted the rest of my life to helping other people faced with what I faced." Ms Hall is spending Australia Day on a COVID-delayed holiday in Queensland. She is one of three people from Liverpool recognised as part of the Australia Day Honours list. Casula resident Merridy Thompson received an OAM for for service to youth through the Australian Air Force Cadets. She is the commanding officer of the 3 Wing Australian Air Force Cadets and has been an instructor of cadets since 1988. She was previously the City of Ryde squadron commanding officer for 25 years. Chipping Norton resident Professor Geoffrey Delaney was recognised for significant service to oncology and cancer services and to tertiary education with a member in the Order of Australia (AM). Professor Delaney has been the South Western Sydney Local Health District director of cancer services since 2011.

